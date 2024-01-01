                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking for a 2ND HORN to complete the lineup of our thriving, happy, non-contesting band. You are sure of a warm welcome with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park. We are just off junction 26 of the M5 and 7 miles SW of Taunton.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings, in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA), from 7.30 pm until 9.45 pm. To apply or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, Secretary, on 01460 432 965, or email us at

  Map to bandroom   Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 26-Jan-2024

Required:
We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings, in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA), from 7.30 pm until 9.45 pm. To apply or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, Secretary, on 01460 432 965, or email us at

  Map to bandroom   Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

January 28 • We are looking for a 2ND HORN to complete the lineup of our thriving, happy, non-contesting band. You are sure of a warm welcome with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park. We are just off junction 26 of the M5 and 7 miles SW of Taunton.

Crewe Brass

January 28 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

January 28 • Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND & 3RD CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top