Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:

Avonbank is seeking a coulpe of cornet players to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, some Mondays or Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!



Contact:

Please contact our MD Colin (he doesn't bite!) in confidence: Mobile 07703 789673 or email:

Or if you prefer: Val (Contest Sec) 07780665558

We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 2-Jan-2024

Required:

Avonbank is seeking a front and a back row cornet player to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!



Contact:

Please contact our MD Colin (he doesn't bite!) in confidence: Mobile 07703 789673 or email:

Or if you prefer: Val (Contest Sec) 07780665558

We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!