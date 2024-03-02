Enderby Band January 30 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band January 28 • Avonbank is seeking a coulpe of cornet players to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, some Mondays or Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset) January 28 • We are looking for a 2ND HORN to complete the lineup of our thriving, happy, non-contesting band. You are sure of a warm welcome with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park. We are just off junction 26 of the M5 and 7 miles SW of Taunton.

