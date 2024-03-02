                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Enderby Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2024

Required:
Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Contact:
For an informal discussion, contact Band Chair, Ian Hayto on 07921928629. Formal applications will be received in strictest confidence, in writing, by sending a CV and/or covering letter detailing relevant experience to .

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Enderby Band

January 30 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

January 28 • Avonbank is seeking a coulpe of cornet players to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, some Mondays or Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

January 28 • We are looking for a 2ND HORN to complete the lineup of our thriving, happy, non-contesting band. You are sure of a warm welcome with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park. We are just off junction 26 of the M5 and 7 miles SW of Taunton.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top