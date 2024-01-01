Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

St Swithuns Brass Band

Posted: 31-Jan-2024

Required:

Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18 years.



Contact:

We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.

Contact Geoff

St Swithuns Brass Band

Posted: 31-Jan-2024

Required:

St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals



Contact:

We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.

Contact Geoff