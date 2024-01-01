                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 31-Jan-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 31-Jan-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

St Swithuns Brass Band

January 31 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18 years.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top