Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 31-Jan-2024
Required:
We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to
Required:
We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to