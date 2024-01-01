Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Required:

Euphonium/Baritone (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Euphonium/Baritone players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.



Contact:

To find out more about the band please click the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Required:

Cornet/Flugal Horn (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Cornet players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.



Contact:

To find out more about the band please click the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us