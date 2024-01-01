                 

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Required:
Euphonium/Baritone (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Euphonium/Baritone players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.

Contact:
To find out more about the band please click the link below:
https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:
https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us

  Map to bandroom   Luton Brass Band

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Required:
Cornet/Flugal Horn (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Cornet players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.

Contact:
To find out more about the band please click the link below:
https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:
https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us

  Map to bandroom   Luton Brass Band
