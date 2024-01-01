1 to 2 of 2
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 1-Feb-2024
Required:
Euphonium/Baritone (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Euphonium/Baritone players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.
Contact:
To find out more about the band please click the link below:
https://www.lutonbrassband.com/about_us
If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:
https://www.lutonbrassband.com/contact-us
Required:
Cornet/Flugal Horn (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Cornet players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.
