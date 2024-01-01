                 

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 5-Feb-2024

Required:
Eb Bass player Urgently required, for the forthcoming Regionals in March. Abertillery Town Band are a 2nd Section band, with just 2 recent vacancies. ATB rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays from 19.30-21.30

Contact:
Applications to Nigel Bard
07568504384 or in writing to

  Map to bandroom

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 5-Feb-2024

Required:
Tuned Percussionist urgently required. Specifically, Timpani for the forthcoming Regionals in March. Abertillery Town Band are a 2nd Section Band with just 2 vacancies. Abertillery rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays at 19.30 a 21-30

Contact:
Applications to Chairman Nigel Bard on 07568504384 or by email to

  Map to bandroom
What's on

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies

Grange Moor Brass Band

February 5 • Basses! You are wanted. Our non-contesting band needs your support. We are happy for you to play elsewhere too but we would need commitment to our moderately busy concert programme. We rehearse Sunday, 6pm-8pm, WF4 4DU.

Luton Brass Band

February 5 • Musical Director Vacancy:. We are a non-contesting Brass Band at the heart of the community looking for a talented and ambitious Musical Director; with up to 3 concerts a year and a busy band stand and Carolling schedule.

Concert Brass Poynton

February 5 • Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). Our lonely horn player wishes to share, all 3 horn parts with another experienced player. We are not a learners band and do not contest. Rehearsals-Weds, 8.00pm to 10pm.

