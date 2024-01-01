Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 5-Feb-2024

Required:

Eb Bass player Urgently required, for the forthcoming Regionals in March. Abertillery Town Band are a 2nd Section band, with just 2 recent vacancies. ATB rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays from 19.30-21.30



Contact:

Applications to Nigel Bard

07568504384 or in writing to

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 5-Feb-2024

Required:

Tuned Percussionist urgently required. Specifically, Timpani for the forthcoming Regionals in March. Abertillery Town Band are a 2nd Section Band with just 2 vacancies. Abertillery rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays at 19.30 a 21-30



Contact:

Applications to Chairman Nigel Bard on 07568504384 or by email to