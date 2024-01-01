1 to 1 of 1
Concert Brass Poynton
Posted: 5-Feb-2024
Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). Our lonely horn player wishes to share, all 3 horn parts with another experienced player. We are not a learners band and do not contest. Rehearsals-Weds, 8.00pm to 10pm.
We manage three or four concerts each year. Our comfortable band room (with car park) has recently been refurbished. Please contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 or --- to find out more.