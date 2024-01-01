Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 5-Feb-2024

Musical Director Vacancy: We are a non-contesting Brass Band at the heart of the community looking for a talented and ambitious Musical Director; with up to 3 concerts a year and a busy band stand and Carolling schedule.



We are looking for someone who can take our playing abilities to the next level whilst still embracing our community spirit. If you would like to find out more please see the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­copy-of-vacancies

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Euphonium/Baritone (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Euphonium/Baritone players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.



To find out more about the band please click the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2024

Cornet/Flugal Horn (Position negotiable) We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Cornet players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.



To find out more about the band please click the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­about_us

If you are interested, please contact us by using the link below:

https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us