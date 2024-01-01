Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Hathersage Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2024

Required:

BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge



Contact:

If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

Hathersage Band

Posted: 8-Feb-2024

Required:

Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?



Contact:

If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.