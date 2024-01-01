                 

Positions Vacant

Hathersage Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2024

Required:
BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

Hathersage Band

Posted: 8-Feb-2024

Required:
Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

What's on

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Regional Championships Preview Evening

Sunday 18 February • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Pro Cards

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

