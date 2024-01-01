                 

Mereside Brass

Posted: 20-Feb-2024

Required:
Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Contact:
Rehearsals are 8pm on Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and we welcome players in all sections to join us or for a visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk.

