West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 27-Feb-2024

Required:
Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet player, BBb or Eb Bass player, and a Percussionist (kit). Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
