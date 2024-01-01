1 to 1 of 1
Enderby Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2024
Required:
Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.
Contact:
For an informal discussion, contact Band Chair, Ian Hayto on 07921928629. Formal applications will be received in strictest confidence, in writing, by sending a CV and/or covering letter detailing relevant experience to .