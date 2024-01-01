                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Enderby Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2024

Required:
Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Contact:
For an informal discussion, contact Band Chair, Ian Hayto on 07921928629. Formal applications will be received in strictest confidence, in writing, by sending a CV and/or covering letter detailing relevant experience to .

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Audley Brass

March 5 • Audley Brass are seeking a Principal Cornet player to lead the band at the National Championships (Second Section) and into the First Section in 2025, alongside some great events including no less than 5 epic beer festival nights and Whit Friday.

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 4 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a 2nd Euphonium player & an Eb Bass player.. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area.

Enderby Band

March 4 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent contest and concert performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top