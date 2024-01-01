1 to 1 of 1
Audley Brass
Posted: 5-Mar-2024
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Principal Cornet player to lead the band at the National Championships (Second Section) and into the First Section in 2025, alongside some great events including no less than 5 epic beer festival nights and Whit Friday.
Contact:
We rehearse Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 jnc 16. Please contact MD Tom Hancock in confidence on 07901-537811 /