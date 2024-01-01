1 to 1 of 1
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Mar-2024
Required:
We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!
Contact:
No commitment needed so it will not affect any allegiance to your existing band. It will run during the daytime (times/frequency tbc) contact or call 07887 717997 for further info and to register interest. Come and join the fun!