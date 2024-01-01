Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Mar-2024

Required:

We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!



Contact:

No commitment needed so it will not affect any allegiance to your existing band. It will run during the daytime (times/frequency tbc) contact or call 07887 717997 for further info and to register interest. Come and join the fun!