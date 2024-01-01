                 

Cadishead Public Band

Posted: 7-Mar-2024

Required:
We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 8pm to 10pm and Sunday mornings at 10:30 to 12:30, in our own recently refurbished band room.
If interested please contact Dave Dee on 07989 999341 or .

  Map to bandroom   Cadishead Public Band
Vacancies

