                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 8 • We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 8 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.

Hathersage Band

March 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top