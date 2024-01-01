Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2024

Required:

We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2024

Required:

We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for Reading Festival of Brass and Whit Friday contests.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to