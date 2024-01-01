1 to 3 of 3
Hathersage Band
Posted: 10-Mar-2024
Required:
BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and we have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge?
Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.
Hathersage Band
Posted: 8-Mar-2024
Required:
Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?
Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.
