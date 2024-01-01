                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Hathersage Band

Posted: 10-Mar-2024

Required:
BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and we have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band

Hathersage Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2024

Required:
Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band

Hathersage Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2024

Required:
BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and we have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm ââ‚¬" 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lindley Band

March 10 • SOLO EUPHONIUM required to join our friendly team under MD Alan Widdop. We have a balance of concerts and contests and move up to Section 1 next January. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom located near M62 Junction 24.

Elland Silver Band

March 10 • Under the leadership of Brett Baker, we are seeking an Assistant Principal Cornet Player as we prepare for the Spring Festival and Whit Friday. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 8 - 10pm at our headquarters, in Elland, 5 mins from J24 M62.

Dobcross Silver Band

March 10 • After a creditable 4th place at the NW 3rd Section Areas we have opportunities, due to future studies and family commitments, for the following to join this progressive band. Positions available are....ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL and 2ND CORNET.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top