Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 10-Mar-2024

Required:
After a creditable 4th place at the NW 3rd Section Areas we have opportunities, due to future studies and family commitments, for the following to join this progressive band. Positions available are....ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL and 2ND CORNET.

Contact:
We invite immediate applications from committed and team oriented players to join us. All applications in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

