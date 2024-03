Thurcroft Welfare Band March 11 • We're looking for a Principal Cornet to head up our fabulous cornet section! We are a friendly and hard-working bunch and we would love to hear from you if you fancy a challenge. We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays in our own bandroom close to M18 J1

East Woodhay Silver Band March 11 • WANTED: Flugel + 2 front row cornets. Located in North Hampshire and celebrating its 140th Anniversary. Non-competing band with lots of of local community engagements planned for this year. Instruments available. Come and have a blow in our friendly band

Garforth Brass March 10 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Garforth Brass are looking for an enthusiastic Musical Director. We are a friendly 3rd Section Contest and Concert band with a varied programme of engagements throughout the year.. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Garforth 7:30pm-9pm

