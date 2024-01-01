                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2024

Required:
PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2024

Required:
CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Leicestershire Co-op Band

