1 to 2 of 2
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 12-Mar-2024
Required:
PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.
Contact:
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 6-Mar-2024
Required:
CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.
Contact:
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details