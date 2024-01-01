Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2024

Required:

PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.



Contact:

Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Get in touch for more details

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2024

Required:

CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.



Contact:

Rehearsals are in our own bandroom in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Get in touch for more details