Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2024

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April. Contact:

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2024

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire — Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band
