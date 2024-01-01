Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2024

Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April. Contact:



We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1

Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.



We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire — Easy links from the A1 and M1

Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or