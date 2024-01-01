                 

Thurcroft Welfare Band

Posted: 15-Mar-2024

Required:
The band is looking for a solo euphonium player as we prepare for this summer's season of concerts and fun. We are fortunate to have our own bandroom near J1 of the M18 (Sheffield/Rotherham area) and rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays 7.15 - 9.15

Contact:
Please get in touch via email: or phone Kim Smith 07801 546791. Alternatively please come to one of our rehearsals — you will be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Thurcroft Welfare Band

Thurcroft Welfare Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2024

Required:
We're looking for a Principal Cornet to head up our fabulous cornet section! We are a friendly and hard-working bunch and we would love to hear from you if you fancy a challenge. We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays in our own bandroom close to M18 J1

Contact:
Please email or ring in confidence for more details — 07801 546791 — Kim Smith. We guarantee a very warm welcome and hope to hear from you!

  Map to bandroom   Thurcroft Welfare Band
