1 to 2 of 2
St Swithuns Brass Band
Posted: 15-Mar-2024
Required:
St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.
Contact:
We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.
Contact Jill
St Swithuns Brass Band
Posted: 15-Mar-2024
Required:
St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.
Contact:
We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.
Contact Jill