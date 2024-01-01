Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

St Swithuns Brass Band

Posted: 15-Mar-2024

Required:

St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.



Contact:

We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.

Contact Jill

