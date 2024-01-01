1 to 1 of 1
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 19-Mar-2024
Required:
Want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have an immediate vacancy for a SECOND BARITONE player. We have well-attended rehearsals and a good mix of concerts and contests throughout the year.
Contact:
The band rehearse on Wednesday evenings (plus Sunday evenings during the contest season) in Haverhill, West Suffolk. For more details and to apply, please email Matthew Waterson (Secretary) at . Registration can be temporary.