1 to 2 of 2
Crewe Brass
Posted: 20-Mar-2024
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 20-Mar-2024
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance: