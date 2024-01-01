                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass
