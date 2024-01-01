1 to 1 of 1
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 20-Mar-2024
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, and we have a very busy diary of engagements coming up throughout the year, but we have a vacancy for a tenor trombone, to complete our band personnel.
Contact:
We practice on Wednesday evenings 8 — 10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club under our experienced MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485