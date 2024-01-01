Cadishead Public Band March 22 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO March 22 • . Our MD decided in January that perhaps things needed freshening up and that he would be stepping aside following the Areas after an 8 year tenure. We therefore seek his replacement for our 4th Section band, with a start date to be agreed.

Sherborne Town Band March 22 • STB are looking to welcome tutti cornets players to our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule for 2024