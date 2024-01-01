Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 22-Mar-2024

Required:

Our MD decided in January that perhaps things needed freshening up and that he would be stepping aside following the Areas after an 8 year tenure. We therefore seek his replacement for our 4th Section band, with a start date to be agreed.



Contact:

Applications including a CV should be sent no later than 22nd April to:

For a confidential, informal chat please ring either

Rob West (Chairman) 01507 363240 or Brian Harper (current MD) 07782 393723