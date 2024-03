Bournemouth Concert Brass March 24 • Bournemouth Concert Brass have vacancies for the following positions:. Front row cornet,. 1st or 2nd Horn,. 2nd baritone.

Hathersage Band March 24 • BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and we have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge?

Hathersage Band March 24 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards