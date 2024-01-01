Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Posted: 25-Mar-2024

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!



Contact:

The band rehearses with Chris King each Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 7GJ. Please get in touch, in confidence, with Band Manager Gav Clemons by emailing , message the band via FB or enquire at www.wantageband.org