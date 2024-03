Epping Forest Band March 26 • Required: Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Newstead Brass March 25 • After our recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have an exciting opportunity for a skilled SOLO CORNET (position negotiable) to join our championship section ranks!

Milton Keynes Brass March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

