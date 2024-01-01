1 to 1 of 1
Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
Posted: 27-Mar-2024
Required:
Fresh from our 3rd Section win in Stevenage we are now heading to Cheltenham! Woohooo! We are looking for a principal cornet and a repiano to help us with our summer concerts and the finals. We are a lovely band - everyone says so.
Contact:
Drop us a note at or message Catherine on 07899 066312. Wed night rehearsal in Putney 19.30-21.45 then the pub! We'd love to hear from you. If you play any other instruments we're very open to conversations.