                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2024

Required:
Fresh from our 3rd Section win in Stevenage we are now heading to Cheltenham! Woohooo! We are looking for a principal cornet and a repiano to help us with our summer concerts and the finals. We are a lovely band - everyone says so.

Contact:
Drop us a note at or message Catherine on 07899 066312. Wed night rehearsal in Putney 19.30-21.45 then the pub! We'd love to hear from you. If you play any other instruments we're very open to conversations.

  Map to bandroom   Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

March 27 • Fresh from our 3rd Section win in Stevenage we are now heading to Cheltenham! Woohooo! We are looking for a principal cornet and a repiano to help us with our summer concerts and the finals. We are a lovely band - everyone says so.

Sandhurst Silver Band

March 27 • Positions vacant: Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up.. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area and LBBA successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm

Epping Forest Band

March 26 • Required: Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top