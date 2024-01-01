                 

Positions Vacant

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Mar-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Mar-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Mar-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a FIRST TENOR HORN player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Mar-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOPRANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

