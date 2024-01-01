Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 28-Mar-2024

Required:

Avonbank (a friendly Second Section band) is seeking a backrow/front row cornet and a tenor trombone. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and we are looking forward to meeting you! We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!



Contact:

Please contact our MD Colin Herbert (he doesn't bite!) in confidence for an informal chat about your options: Mobile 07703 789673 or email:

You'd make him and the rest of us very happy if you joined us! Thank you!

