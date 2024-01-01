1 to 1 of 1
Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2024
Required:
Avonbank (a friendly Second Section band) is seeking a backrow/front row cornet and a tenor trombone. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and we are looking forward to meeting you! We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!
Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert (he doesn't bite!) in confidence for an informal chat about your options: Mobile 07703 789673 or email:
You'd make him and the rest of us very happy if you joined us! Thank you!