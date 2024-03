Littleport Brass Band March 29 • Littleport Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Principal Cornet. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band March 28 • Avonbank (a friendly Second Section band) is seeking a backrow/front row cornet and a tenor trombone. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and we are looking forward to meeting you!. We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!

Mereside Brass March 28 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET and a EUPHONIUM player. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

