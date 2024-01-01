Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2024

Required:

Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.



Contact:

If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

