Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2024

Required:

Corby Silver Band have a vacancy for a KIT/TUNED PERCUSSION player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood



Contact:

We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.

Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902

email

or find us on Facebook

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2024

Required:

Corby Silver Band have vacancies for Bb CORNET (solo/assistant principal and back row) and a BASS player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood.



Contact:

We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.

Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902

email

or find us on Facebook