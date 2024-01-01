1 to 2 of 2
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 30-Mar-2024
Required:
Corby Silver Band have a vacancy for a KIT/TUNED PERCUSSION player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood
Contact:
We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.
Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902
email
or find us on Facebook
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 30-Mar-2024
Required:
Corby Silver Band have vacancies for Bb CORNET (solo/assistant principal and back row) and a BASS player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood.
Contact:
We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.
Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902
email
or find us on Facebook