Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2024

Required:
Corby Silver Band have a vacancy for a KIT/TUNED PERCUSSION player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood

Contact:
We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.
Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902
email
or find us on Facebook

  Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2024

Required:
Corby Silver Band have vacancies for Bb CORNET (solo/assistant principal and back row) and a BASS player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood.

Contact:
We rehearse on Monday evenings at 8pm in our band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire, close to the Rutland/Leicestershire borders.
Please contact Lloyd 01536 297021 or 07890 262902
email
or find us on Facebook

  Corby Silver Band
What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

March 30 • Required:. We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

