                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2024

Required:
Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Contact:
If you wish to be part of this progressive 3rd Section band please apply in confidence to:

Brent Warren (Band Master/Principal Euphonium)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2024

Required:
Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Contact:
If you wish to be part of this progressive 3rd Section band please apply in confidence to:

Brent Warren (Band Master/Principal Euphonium)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 10-Mar-2024

Required:
After a creditable 4th place at the NW 3rd Section Areas we have opportunities, due to future studies and family commitments, for the following to join this progressive band. Positions available are....ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL and 2ND CORNET.

Contact:
We invite immediate applications from committed and team oriented players to join us. All applications in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Midlands Police Band

April 1 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top