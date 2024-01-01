Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2024

Required:

Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.



Contact:

If you wish to be part of this progressive 3rd Section band please apply in confidence to:

Brent Warren (Band Master/Principal Euphonium)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2024

Required:

Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.



Contact:

If you wish to be part of this progressive 3rd Section band please apply in confidence to:

Brent Warren (Band Master/Principal Euphonium)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 10-Mar-2024

Required:

After a creditable 4th place at the NW 3rd Section Areas we have opportunities, due to future studies and family commitments, for the following to join this progressive band. Positions available are....ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL and 2ND CORNET.



Contact:

We invite immediate applications from committed and team oriented players to join us. All applications in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774

