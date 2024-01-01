                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

wantage silver band

Posted: 2-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Tuesday and Friday 7.30- 9.30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 8FR. If interested or for further information, please contact Band Manager Steve Sizeland by emailing , messaging the WSB on Facebook or www.wantageband.org

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 25-Mar-2024

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!

Contact:
The band rehearses with Chris King each Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 7GJ. Please get in touch, in confidence, with Band Manager Gav Clemons by emailing , message the band via FB or enquire at www.wantageband.org

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

April 2 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

West Midlands Police Band

April 1 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top