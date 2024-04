Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Middleton

Posted: 3-Apr-2024

Required:

Middleton Band (2nd Section from Jan) are looking to recruit to the following positions: Cornet (Position Negotiable except Principal) Eb Bass or 2nd Baritone Percussion - Kit and Tuned.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Aaron Hayes (01613751876) or ( )

Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 8pm-10pm

St Stephen's Church, High Street, Middleton, M24 6DX