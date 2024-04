Poole Borough Band April 7 • Poole Borough Band enthusiastic progressive and established second section band have vacancies for the following positions Soprano Cornet and E Flat Bass.

Littleport Brass Band April 7 • Littleport Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Principal Cornet. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

Wardle Anderson Brass Band April 6 • Solo Euphonium and Bb Bass . . Do you want to join a thriving band who have recently been promoted to the Championship section?. . The band rehearse on a Monday and Wednesday each week 6:30pm - 8:30pm in Wardle Village near Rochdale..

