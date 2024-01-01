                 

wantage silver band

Posted: 8-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Sect) are recruiting for an experienced Musical Director. We are keen to secure an inspirational conductor and trainer to excel the band and build upon the hard work that's taken place over the past few years.

Contact:
The band rehearses Tuesday/Friday nights 7.30-9.30pm. If interested, please contact through our website www.wantageband.org with a CV, or use our social media channels. Alternatively, contact our Band Manager, Steve Sizeland at

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 2-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Tuesday and Friday 7.30- 9.30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 8FR. If interested or for further information, please contact Band Manager Steve Sizeland by emailing , messaging the WSB on Facebook or www.wantageband.org

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 25-Mar-2024

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!

Contact:
The band rehearses with Chris King each Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 7GJ. Please get in touch, in confidence, with Band Manager Gav Clemons by emailing , message the band via FB or enquire at www.wantageband.org

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
