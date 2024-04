West Midlands Police Band April 8 • Are you a committed musician looking for a fresh challenge? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in a friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Abertillery Town Band April 8 • BBb Bass Vacancy Abertillery Town Band.. Welsh Champion Band 2nd Section. . We rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays at 19.30hrs til 21.30 hrs . We are a Fun but Committed Band with a recently appointed new MD . Stephen Sykes. .

wantage silver band April 8 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Sect) are recruiting for an experienced Musical Director. We are keen to secure an inspirational conductor and trainer to excel the band and build upon the hard work that's taken place over the past few years.

