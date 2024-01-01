                 

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 8-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a committed musician looking for a fresh challenge? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in a friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  West Midlands Police Band

