wantage silver band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) have a vacant BACK ROW CORNET position they'd like to fill asap after the Spring Festival in May. After a run of great contest results, now ranked #19 on BrassStats.com, this is a fantastic time to join the band!

Contact:
Rehearsals take place with Chris King at WSB Band Hall OX12 8FR every Wed & Sun. If you'd like to come along for a rehearsal, please email in confidence and someone will be in touch. Find out more about WSB at www.wantageband.org.

wantage silver band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC First Section) are seeking to appoint an experienced player to fill their Tutti Cornet vacancy. This position would suit someone already playing in a first or second section band or with experience of doing so.

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at WSB Band Hall OX12 8FR every Tue and Fri, 7.30pm. If you'd like to come along for a rehearsal, please email in confidence and someone will be in touch asap. Find out more about WSB at www.wantageband.org

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2024

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC First Section) are seeking to recruit an experienced Musical Director. The band are keen to secure the skills of an inspirational conductor and band trainer to build upon the hard work that has taken place in recent years.

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at WSB Band Hall OX12 8FR every Tue and Fri, 7.30pm. Please send a CV and covering email to in confidence. Alternatively feel free to request an informal chat and someone will be in touch asap.

